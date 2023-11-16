Half Year 2024 Investec Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Fani Titi - Investec Group - Group CEO & Executive Director



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. I always love the Zebras galloping along. It really is my pleasure to welcome you to this presentation of our interim results. I will be joined by what I call the A team. Nishlan will follow me and he will go through the unpacking of the group performance and we will then have Ruth Leas, the Chief Executive of the business in the U.K., giving us a bit more of a feel of why the business has done as well as it has. And of course, Richard Wainwright, who will give us a feel of our South African business. That is the A team. So let me start.



It is always pleasing to present a good set of results. Obviously, we have alerted the market to the fact that our performance will be good. And as you know, the backdrop has been particularly challenging with high inflation, high interest rates, volatility within markets, given some of the problems, particularly geopolitically. So it hasn't been an easy environment to deliver the results. So on behalf of 7,400 of us, it is my absolute pleasure to present these