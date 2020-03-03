Full Year 2019 IWG Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 03, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Mark Dixon - IWG plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our 2019 annual results presentation. So 2019, this was our -- was the 30th year since we opened our first center in Brussels -- oh, it was actually not we, it was me at that time because it was only me. But it's been 30 years that have been transformational as the business has developed. We've seen sweeping changes to the competitive landscape, a radical shift in the way corporations view real estate and a rapid acceleration of our strategy for growth. And especially, we expect more growth than our pivot towards franchising. The world of work has changed more in the last 10 years than at any time in that past 30 years. And we believe the next decade is going to hold even greater change.



Most futurists actually agree to this, over Christmas and at the beginning of a new decade, you'll see lots of projections, lots of futurists coming up with what they think the next 10 years is about. A lot of them are talking about a change in the way people work as digital impacts and, in this case, 4 out of -- 3 out of the 4 were