Half Year 2020 IWG Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Well, thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining this call as we present our 2020 interim results virtually for the first time. I'm joined on the call today by Eric Hageman, our CFO, and we'll both be taking questions at the end of the presentation. This has been truly an unprecedented trading period. We've experienced and managed our way through numerous previous crises, but nothing like we have seen during this COVID-19 pandemic. However, some good news to start.



Despite the pandemic, we've reported positive revenue growth for H1, quite remarkable in the circumstances and, of course, greatly helped by a record Q1 performance. Total revenue was up 3.5%. Open center revenue, up 10