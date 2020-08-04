Aug 04, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
Hello and welcome to the IWG plc half year results analyst and investor presentation. My name is Jess, and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand you over to your hosts, Mark Dixon, CEO; and Eric Hageman, CFO, to begin today's call. Thank you.
Mark Dixon - IWG plc - CEO & Executive Director
Well, thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining this call as we present our 2020 interim results virtually for the first time. I'm joined on the call today by Eric Hageman, our CFO, and we'll both be taking questions at the end of the presentation. This has been truly an unprecedented trading period. We've experienced and managed our way through numerous previous crises, but nothing like we have seen during this COVID-19 pandemic. However, some good news to start.
Despite the pandemic, we've reported positive revenue growth for H1, quite remarkable in the circumstances and, of course, greatly helped by a record Q1 performance. Total revenue was up 3.5%. Open center revenue, up 10
Half Year 2020 IWG Plc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 04, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...