Full Year 2020 IWG Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, Molly, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to this virtual presentation of our results for 2020. Apologies for the technical delay here, but some attendees have had some difficulty joining, which we'll look into for next time. We're changing the format of today's presentation to spend more time on outlook and vision. We think this will be more helpful than focusing on the aberrations of 2020.



So 2020, without question, an unforgettable year, the most challenging year by far, but we emerged from it with probably the most exciting outlook in all of the 30 years in our history. If we look back to 2020, we kicked off with a record performance, but by April, life had