Half Year 2021 IWG Plc Earnings Call Transcript

The first half of 2021 has been something of a continuation of the unusual times, we've all had to navigate over the past 18 months. So first half really have a 2 very contrasting quarters with the impact of the pandemic still being felt in our business in Q1. But by the end of Q1 and the start of Q2, a very clear inflection point as our business starts to recover with some momentum. So from the worst of times, the business is now moving to better times.



Throughout that time, we've never wavered in our strong belief in the very positive medium and long-term outlook for the