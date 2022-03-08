Full Year 2021 IWG Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Mark Dixon - IWG plc - CEO & Executive Director



Hello. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining this morning. Hybrid is here. What do we mean by that? It's a move to a new way of working that's been accelerated by the pandemic and has led to increasing demand for companies such as ours who provide all the tools that companies need to move towards this new way of working. That's translated into increasing demand for our services during '21. And it's also led to an increase in demand from the supply side, from the property industry and from franchise partners to work with us to convert their buildings into this new service platform, which is flexible working and hybrid working.



So we're benefiting now and we believe will benefit into the future as the market leader in the provision and support of these types