Q1 2022 IWG Plc Trading Statement Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's IWG Q1 Trading Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions] I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today on Tuesday, the 26th of April 2022.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker today, Mark Dixon. Please go ahead.



Mark Dixon - IWG plc - Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to today's call on our first quarter trading update. I'm joined on the call today by Glyn Hughes, the Group Chief Financial Officer, and we'll take questions at the end of this call.



We announced just over a month ago that we ended 2021 strongly. And this has provided a great start for us in 2022 with the momentum we saw last year continuing into this year with strong revenue growth. As you can see, we're printing here system-wide. Revenue is up over 18%, with the net revenues, that is the centers. The revenues, excluding closures, up 23% at actual currency and 22.5% constant. So a very good performance in the