Half Year 2023 IWG Plc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 08, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 08, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Charlie Steel

IWG plc - CFO

* Mark Dixon

IWG plc - Founder, CEO & Executive Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Andrew Shepherd-Barron

Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst

* James Edward Zaremba

Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Samuel Frost Dindol

Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - Associate

* Steven John Woolf

Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst



=====================

Mark Dixon - IWG plc - Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Right. Good morning, everyone. Many thanks for joining us today to listen to what we've achieved over the first half of 2023 in what's been a truly fascinating time for the hybrid working industry, where we are clearly the global leader and fantastically well positioned to drive future