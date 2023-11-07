Q3 2023 IWG Plc Trading Statement Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to IWG's 2023 Q3 results. Hosting today's call will be Mark Dixon, Chief Executive Officer. This call is being recorded.



I will now turn the call over to Mark Dixon to begin. Please go ahead.



Mark Dixon - IWG plc - Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Thanks very much, and good morning, and many thanks to all of you for joining us today to listen to our results for the third quarter of 2023 and what is really a truly fascinating time for the hybrid working industry. Multiple imminent research papers by professional firms, universities and many others who have shared a view that, ultimately, the hybrid in flexible work market will support 30% or more of the global white-collar working population. This is clearly a huge potential market.



We are, as a company, uniquely positioned to capture that market across our network, and this quarter's performance is another good market on this journey. Q3 2023 has seen a continued momentum for the company. And we are delivering on what we said we had planned to do, which was to