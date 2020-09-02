Sep 02, 2020 / NTS GMT

Brandon Colwell - Follow the Money Investor Group - Moderator



As everyone continues to talk about gold, we're constantly looking as investors of how we can gain exposure. We can look into maybe royalty companies. We can look into buying gold physically by itself. Maybe it's exploration companies or maybe it's producing companies. But one way or another, a lot of investors are constantly looking for that opportunity. And that's exactly what we're going to be talking about today is one of those opportunities with Jaguar Mining.



We're going to be going over a little bit about their CEO and what he's done over the last five quarters of really turning around this company and having some really powerful quarters over the last 1.5 years or so. We're going to go over some details of what exactly is Jaguar Mining and what type of opportunities out there for investors. And then we're going to talk a little bit about the exploration side of them as well.



So without further ado, to be able to speak about this and the man I was just speaking about as well, CEO, Vernon Baker. [Man], welcome.



