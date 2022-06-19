Jun 19, 2022 - Jun 22, 2022 / NTS GMT

Hey, everyone, and welcome back. I'm Emma from Spotlight Mining in collaboration with the mining network. I'm joined today with Hashim Ahmed from Jaguar Mining and we're here at The Mining Investment Event of the North. So firstly, thank you for joining us today.



Questions and Answers:

So, could we start by just having a brief overview of Jaguar Mining, the ticker, market cap, project location, that type of thing?- Jaguar Mining Inc. - CFOYeah, for sure. So Jaguar Mining is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. We've been in operation for almost 20 years-plus now. We have all our -- all of our operating assets are in Brazil. Both of them are very close to the current infrastructure, developed infrastructure. The combined production is approximately 90,000 ounces a year and we've got two operating assets.The company is well located in the