Jun 19, 2023 - Jun 21, 2023 / NTS GMT

Jonathan Hill - Jaguar Mining Inc. - VP, Exploration & Mine Geology



Morning, everybody. Thanks for the introduction. Jaguar as the presenter said earlier is domiciled in Brazil, listed on the TSX and OTCCQ (sic - OTCQX). And we operate mines in Brazil. And I'm here to talk to you about why you should invest in us.



The three main walking points. We're sustainable producer. I'll show you -- I'll take you through that. We have a valuable asset base that was built up over 20 years with a significant capital expenditure on plant and mine infrastructure.



In the early part of its history, didn't go well, but we're certainly well on the way to demonstrating a strong future for us. And then we have a self-funded growth plan. As I mentioned, the company was restructured in 2013. And since then, we've had steady production, strong cash generation and ability to cost effectively replace resources and then reserves.



As I said, we've also invested heavily into our extensive asset base by reinvesting strong cash flows, reproducing growth and exploration to provide a runway for