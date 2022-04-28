Q1 2022 Japan Tobacco Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Nobuya Kato - Japan Tobacco Inc. - Senior VP & CFO



I am Nobuya Kato, Chief Financial Officer of the JT Group. Thank you for joining us for the JT Group 2022 First Quarter Financial Results Briefing.



I would like to share some of the efforts put forward by the JT Group to provide emergency humanitarian aid in response to the war in Ukraine. Please look at Slide 3. Let me reiterate again that our #1 priority is the safety of our employees and their families. The JT Group has been supporting Ukrainian employees and other nationality employees as well as their families to relocate to safer areas, including to places outside the country. In addition, we committed to donation of approximately $5 million to support access to medical, food and daily necessities in Ukraine and in surrounding countries.



The response from JTI entities has been overwhelming, not only across Eastern Europe, like in Poland and Slovakia, but also in other entities in Europe and Asia. They all have contributed to medical institutions and several humanitarian and organizations in the area. In addition, we have