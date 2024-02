Q2 2023 Japan Tobacco Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 31, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Jul 31, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Koji Shimayoshi

JT International SA - Deputy CEO & Executive VP of Business Development and Corporate Strategy

* Nobuya Kato

Japan Tobacco Inc. - Senior VP & CFO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Haruka Miyake

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Hiroshi Saji

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division - Senior Analyst

* Makoto Morita

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Naomi Takagi

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Research Division - Senior Analyst



=====================

Unidentified Company Representative -



Thank you for participating in the investor meeting. For Q2 2023 results at Japan Tobacco Inc. today. Before we start the meeting, I'd like to ask you to make sure that your display name is accurate. Thank you for your cooperation. It's now my pleasure to