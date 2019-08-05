Aug 05, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 05, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* John Raymond Witt
Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited - Group Finance Director & Director
John Raymond Witt - Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited - Group Finance Director & Director
Good morning. Welcome to the Jardine Matheson and Jardine Strategic 2019 Half Year Results Presentation. Jardine Matheson's profit in the first half was impacted by a slow start to the year at Astra, while Hongkong Land and Dairy Farm both saw increases in profit. While no underlying profit was recognized from JLT, the reported net profit benefited from a significant gain on the sale of our stake.
Generally, the group faced challenging conditions in the period primarily caused by weaker consumer sentiment in Indonesia. Most businesses, however, delivered resilient performances. The group's financial position remains strong.
This slide sets out the structure of the Jardine Matheson Group, with which most of you will be
