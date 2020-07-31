Jul 31, 2020 / 03:30AM GMT

Presentation

Jul 31, 2020 / 03:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Graham Timothy Baker

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited - Group Finance Director & Director

* John Raymond Witt

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited - MD & Director



Good morning, and welcome to the Jardine Matheson and Jardine Strategic 2020 Half Year Results presentation.



In light of the continuing impact of COVID-19, we have again taken the decision to make this presentation by way of webcast. You should be able to see this slide deck on your screen at the same time as we speak, and you can also download the deck if you wish. You will have an opportunity, as normal, to ask us questions. (Operator Instructions)



In today's presentation, I'll start by providing an update on COVID-19 and a summary of my key priorities as Managing Director. I'll summarize some of the key strategic developments which have taken place