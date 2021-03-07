Mar 07, 2021 / 11:45PM GMT

Presentation

Mar 07, 2021 / 11:45PM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Graham Timothy Baker

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited - Group Finance Director & Director

* John Raymond Witt

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited - MD & Director



Conference Call Participants

* Jonathan Galligan

CLSA Limited, Research Division - Head of Research, Strategy, Conglomerates, Consumer

* Shui Lung Choi

Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director & Analyst



Operator



Welcome to this Jardine Matheson hosted call today on simplification of Jardine parent company structure and acquisition of Jardine Strategic. For Jardine Matheson, we have Mr. John Witt, Group Managing Director; Mr. Graham Baker, Group Finance Director; and Mr. Matthew Bishop, Group Treasurer. Participants have already received web links on which you will be able to see the slide presentation for today. And now at this time, I would like to