Mar 07, 2021 / 11:45PM GMT
Presentation
Mar 07, 2021 / 11:45PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Graham Timothy Baker
Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited - Group Finance Director & Director
* John Raymond Witt
Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited - MD & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Jonathan Galligan
CLSA Limited, Research Division - Head of Research, Strategy, Conglomerates, Consumer
* Shui Lung Choi
Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director & Analyst
=====================
Operator
Welcome to this Jardine Matheson hosted call today on simplification of Jardine parent company structure and acquisition of Jardine Strategic. For Jardine Matheson, we have Mr. John Witt, Group Managing Director; Mr. Graham Baker, Group Finance Director; and Mr. Matthew Bishop, Group Treasurer. Participants have already received web links on which you will be able to see the slide presentation for today. And now at this time, I would like to
Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd and Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd Company Structure Simplification and Acquisition Presentation Transcript
Mar 07, 2021 / 11:45PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...