Mar 12, 2021 / 03:30AM GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Graham Timothy Baker

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited - Group Finance Director & Director

* John Raymond Witt

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited - MD & Director



John Raymond Witt - Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited - MD & Director



Good morning, and welcome to the Jardine Matheson and Jardine Strategic 2020 Results Presentation. In light of the continuing impact of COVID-19, we are again using a webcast for the presentation. You should be able to see the slide deck on your screen at the same time as we speak, and you can also download the deck, if you wish. At the end of the presentation, we'll have an opportunity to respond to questions. (Operator Instructions)



As with previous years, Graham and I will go through the 2020 business highlights, strategic priorities, financial performance and outlook for 2021. Before we cover our full year results, however, I wanted to touch on the