Mar 04, 2022 / 03:30AM GMT
Presentation
Mar 04, 2022 / 03:30AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Graham Timothy Baker
Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited - Group Finance Director & Director
* John Raymond Witt
Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited - Group MD & Director
John Raymond Witt - Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited - Group MD & Director
Good morning, and welcome to the Jardine Matheson 2021 Full Year Results Webcast. You should be able to see the slide deck on your screen at the same time as we speak, and you can download it if you wish. We'll leave plenty of time at the end of the presentation for questions and answers. (Operator Instructions) This morning, Graham and I will cover the 2021 business highlights. How the company creates value for the group, our financial performance for the past year and outlook for 2022.
I'll turn to an overview of the year in a moment. But let me start with the key financial headlines which we reported for 2021. In summary, we continue to see
Mar 04, 2022 / 03:30AM GMT
