Half Year 2021 Julius Baer Gruppe AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Philipp Rickenbacher - Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG-CEO&Member of Executive Board



Ladies and gentlemen, I wish you a very warm welcome to the presentation of our half year results 2021. Once again, my colleague, Dieter Enkelmann, our CFO; and myself are bringing this presentation to you from our art zone here in Zurich. We are getting used to the pandemic mode now, but are very much looking forward also for it to come to an end.



Let me start with 3 key messages. We have delivered outstanding results again in the first half of this year. We have delivered the highest profit in the history of Julius Baer so far. We have delivered robust net new money inflows at an annualized growth rate of 4.6% and that despite our emphasis on profitability. And lastly, we have confirmed our financial strength shown by our very solid balance sheet and strong capitalization.



After the transformation of the last 18 months and well into the current strategic cycle, we are operating today from a position of strength. We have a unique and complete focus on wealth