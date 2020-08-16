Full Year 2020 JB Hi-Fi Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT
Richard Murray - JB Hi-Fi Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, everybody. And thanks for joining us for the full year results. Obviously, we talk through the presentation. We appreciate it's a busy morning. There's a lot of companies releasing. So we won't keep you till 11:30, we'll probably try and get this done by 10:30. So I'll now turn to Slide 4, which is the group model.
This slide highlights the group operating model and how it supports our 2 leading retail brands. We've obviously been using this structure for a little while now. We've got differentiated customer bases, underpinned by the biggest brands at low prices, delivered with exceptional customer service from our passionate and knowledgeable staff, and we're achieving that in-store, online, over the phone nowadays.
So we achieved this by our group support functions, which leverages our 5 competitive advantages, which I'll touch on, on Slide 5. As we've talked about before, we believe these are 5 unique competitive advantages. The first is scale with our #1 position in the market, and we are globally
