Full Year 2021 JB Hi-Fi Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2021 / NTS GMT

Terry David Smart - JB Hi-Fi Limited - MD of The Good Guys



Thank you. Thanks for joining us this morning to discuss JB Hi-Fi full year results. And as always, thanks for your interest in the business. We'll talk through the presentation and then allow time for questions at the end.



I'll now start by turning to Slide 4, titled the group CEO transition. So on Slide 4, as previously announced, Richard Murray is to leave JB Hi-Fi for a new role. I'll be taking over as group CEO. Nick, Nick Wells, the Group CFO, will join the Board as Executive Director. And we made an internal appointment of Biag Capasso taking over for myself as Managing Director of the Good Guys. To replace Biag, we have made an external appointment of Tania Garonzi as our merchandise director of the Good Guys. Tania is a great hire for the business, and she join us from HiSense Australia where she was General Manager for 15 years. Tania's start date is yet to be finalized. All transitions have progressed well, and I'm formally to commence as Group CEO at the end of August.



Now on to Slide 6, our group model. I'm sure many of