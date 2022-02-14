Half Year 2022 JB Hi-Fi Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2022 / NTS GMT

Terry David Smart - JB Hi-Fi Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, and thanks for joining us this morning. And as always, thanks for your interest in the business. We'll talk through the presentation and then allow for time to a question at the end, as you've heard. I'll now turn straight in the presentation to Slide 4, our group model.



Our 2 iconic brands with their distinct personalities, their different category leadership and their different target customer base gives us as a group access and appeal to a wide and diverse customer mix. Both businesses provide a common value proposition of big brands at low prices, combined with a customer-centric approach, which is provided by a passionate and knowledgeable staff. All of this is supported through our combined group functions, helping us to leverage the scale of the brands and then further underpinned by our 4 competitive advantages, which I'll detail over the coming pages.



Over to Slide 5. First, competitive advantage scale, #1 player in the Australian Consumer Electronics and Home Appliance market. We have local and