Full Year 2022 JB Hi-Fi Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2022 / NTS GMT

Terry David Smart - JB Hi-Fi Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. And thanks for joining us this morning, and as always, thanks for your interest in the business. As normal, we'll talk through the presentation and then allow some time for questions at the end.



I'll now turn to Page 4, our group model. Most of you will have seen this and seen it many times when we've covered it off in detail, but a few points that are worth emphasizing: You know our brands. If we move down to our product offering, I think the important here is the strength and the importance of our product offering. The tech we sell is very much integral into our customers' lives, such as mobile phones, computers. And therefore, more of these categories fall outside the traditional discretionary spend, combined with the fact we do have a younger customer who typically always wants to upgrade to the latest. With home appliance offering, which we have in both brands, we are focused on the replacement market, which is less impacted by economic conditions and again fall outside the discretionary spend, so our categories