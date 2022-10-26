JB Hi-Fi Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Stephen T. Goddard - JB Hi-Fi Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Welcome to the JB Hi-Fi 2022 Annual General Meeting. My name is Stephen Goddard. I'm the Chairman of JB Hi-Fi Group, and I'm your Chair for today's meeting. We have a quorum, and I'm pleased to declare the meeting open. This year sees our first hybrid AGM. And for the first time in 3 years, I'm delighted to be able to extend a warm welcome to our shareholders, proxies and guests who are attending in person, as well as those who are participating through the online meeting platform.



Our meeting is being held on the lands of the Wurundjeri people of the Kulin Nation, and I wish to acknowledge them as the traditional custodians. I also would like to pay my respects to their elders past and present and emerging.



I would like to introduce my fellow directors: Beth Laughton, Mark Powell, Geoff Roberts, Melanie Wilson; Richard Uechtritz and our Executive Directors, Terry Smart and Nick Wells.



Our Company Secretary, Doug Smith is also in attendance, as is Travis Simkin of our auditors, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu.