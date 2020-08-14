Q2 2020 JBS SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

With us here today, we have Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO of JBS; Guilherme Cavalcanti, Global CFO of JBS; Andre Nogueira, CEO of JBS USA.; Wesley Batista Filho, CEO of JBS Brazil; and Christiane Assis, Investor Relations Director.



Gilberto Tomazoni - JBS S.A. - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, everyone. I want to begin by thanking our 240,000 team members of their extraordinary work, dedication and commitment, especially our leadership team. You are great. Thank you very much.