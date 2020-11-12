Q3 2020 JBS SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

With us here today, we have Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO of JBS; Guilherme Cavalcanti, Global CFO of JBS; Andre Nogueira, CEO of JBS USA; Wesley Batista Filho, CEO of JBS South America; and Christiane Assis, Investor Relations Director.



Now I will turn the conference over to Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO of JBS.



Gilberto Tomazoni - JBS S.A. - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, everyone. Before we start, I want to thank everyone for being here today. The third quarter of 2020 is a new milestone for GBS. Our net revenue reached BRL 70 billion, and our net income