Q4 2020 JBS SA Earnings Call Transcript

Gilberto Tomazoni - JBS S.A. - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining today's call. The results for 2020 make us very proud. The (inaudible) produced a positive impact for us, for our team members, investors,