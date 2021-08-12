Q2 2021 JBS SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for waiting. Welcome to JBS Second Quarter of 2021 Results Conference Call. With us here today, we have Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO of JBS; Guilherme Cavalcanti, Global CFO of JBS, Andre Nogueira, CEO of JBS USA; Wesley Batista Filho, CEO of JBS South America; and Christiane Assis, Investor Relations Director.



This event is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) Before proceeding, let me mention that forward statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of JBS management. They involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and therefore, depend on circumstances that may or may not occur.



Now, I'll turn the conference over to Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO of JBS. Mr. Tomazoni, you may begin your presentation.



Gilberto Tomazoni - JBS S.A. - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for being part of the -- our conference of the results. In the second quarter of 2021, we produced yet another blockbuster financial results. The best quarter