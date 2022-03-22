Q4 2021 JBS SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 22, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Welcome to JBS Fourth Quarter and the Full Year of 2021 Results Conference Call. With us here today, we have Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO of JBS; Guilherme Cavalcanti, Global CFO of JBS; Andre Nogueira, President of Operations in North America; Wesley Batista Filho, President of Operations in Latin America, Oceania and the Global Plant-Based Business; and Christiane Assis, Investor Relations Director.



forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of JBS management. They involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and, therefore, depend on circumstances that may or may not occur.



Now I will turn the conference over to Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO of JBS. Please proceed.



Gilberto Tomazoni - JBS S.A. - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for being part of this conference. The past year included several great achievement for