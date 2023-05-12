Q1 2023 JBS SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for waiting. Welcome to JBS S.A. and JBS USA First Quarter of 2023 Results Conference Call. With us here today, we have Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO of JBS; Guilherme Cavalcanti, Global CFO of JBS; Wesley Batista Filho, CEO of JBS USA; and Christiane Assis, Investor Relations Director. This event is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



Before proceeding, let me mention that forward statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of JBS management. They involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events, and therefore, depend on circumstances that may or may not occur.



Now I will turn the conference over to Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO of JBS. Mr. Tomazoni, you may begin your presentation.



Gilberto Tomazoni - JBS S.A. - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for part in of this earning call. We started 2023 facing many challenges. But our global and diversified platforms continues to be effortless, especially when we look at our full year. With