Half Year 2019 JCDecaux SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the JCDecaux 2019 half-year results conference call. I would like now to hand over to Jean-Francois Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO. Sir, please go ahead.



Jean-FranÃ§ois Decaux - JCDecaux SA - Co-CEO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Good morning to those of you in the U.S. And welcome to our 2019 half-year results conference call, which is also being webcast. The speakers on this call will be Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-CEO; David Bourg, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer; and myself. Arnaud Courtial, Head of Investors Relations, is also attending today's conference call.



Let me first comment on our half-year results. Our H1 2019 revenue of EUR 1.842 billion was up 12.1% on a reported basis benefiting from the APN Outdoor acquisition and up 5.2% on an organic basis driven by better-than-expected Q2 with an organic growth rate of 5.1%, boosted by an acceleration in our street furniture division.



Our overall operating