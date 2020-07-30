Half Year 2020 JCDecaux SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the JCDecaux 2020 Half Year Results Presentation. I would like now to hand over to Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and co-CEO. Sir, please go ahead.



Jean-Charles Decaux - JCDecaux SA - Co-CEO & Chairman of Executive Board



Good afternoon, everyone, and good morning to those of you in the U.S., and welcome to our 2020 Half Year Results Conference Call, which is also being webcast.



The speaker on this call will be Jean-FranÃ§ois Decaux, co-Chief Executive Officer; David Bourg, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer; and I. Arnaud Courtial, Head of Investor Relations, is also attending today's conference call.



Let me first comment on our half year results. Our group revenue declined by EUR 766.9 million, reaching EUR 1,075.4 million with a decrease in organic revenue across all segments at minus 40.8%, mainly in Q2 2020 at minus 63.4%; reduced significantly our H1 2020 operating margin at minus EUR 61.8 million. The group performance started the year positively, mainly