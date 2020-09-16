Sep 16, 2020 / 04:25PM GMT

Good afternoon, everyone, or good morning, wherever you are. Thank you very much for joining us today at our 29th Annual Communacopia Conference. I'm Lisa Yang. I cover the European media Internet space here at Goldman. And I'm very pleased to have with me today, Jean-FranÃ§ois Decaux, Co-CEO of JCDecaux. Thank you very much again, Jean-FranÃ§ois, for being with us again this year for this conference.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity AnalystSo Jean-FranÃ§ois, maybe my first question is about the sort of current trading that you're seeing. Obviously, I appreciate there's a lot of moving parts, things, the visibility is very limited.But since you've given the update at the H1 results about seeing the sequential improvement since April, could you maybe