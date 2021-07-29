Half Year 2021 JCDecaux SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Jean-FranÃ§ois Decaux - JCDecaux SA - Co-CEO & Chairman of Executive Board



Good afternoon, everyone. Good morning to those of you in the U.S., and welcome to our 2021 half year results conference call, which is also being webcast.



The speakers on this call today will be Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-CEO; David Bourg, Chief Financial, IT and Administrative Officer; and myself. We are delighted to welcome Remi Grisard, our new Head of Investor Relations, for his first result call with us today.



On Slide 3, after a difficult year in 2020, our H1 2021 has remained under the pressure of mobility restrictions linked to COVID-19, with a revenue performance clearly differentiated between Q1 and Q2. While mobility restrictions have led to lower levels of activity compared to a typical H1, we have also noticed positive trends towards the end of the period, and we have worked hard to improve our business model, including for the future revenue recovery.



As you can see on the summary of our H1 financial results, our revenues have remained overall stable year