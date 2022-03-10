Full Year 2021 JCDecaux SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Good afternoon, everyone. Good morning for those of you in the U.S., and welcome to our 2021 full year results conference call, which is also being webcast. The speakers on this call will be Jean-Charles Decaux, co-CEO; David Bourg, Chief Financial, IT and Administrative Officer; and myself. Remi Grisard, Head of Investor Relations, is also attending today's conference call.



On Slide #3, and although mobility restrictions linked to COVID-19 continued to weigh on our activity this year, 2021 has been a year of rebound for our group. As you can see on the summary of our financial results, all key financial indicators improved significantly compared to 2020. Revenues grew by 18.7%, and 18.5% organically year-on-year, and importantly,