Half Year 2022 JCDecaux SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

JCDecaux 2022 Half Year Results Presentation.



Jean-Charles Decaux - JCDecaux SA - Co-CEO & Chairman of Executive Board



Good afternoon, everyone. Good morning to those of you in the U.S., and welcome to our 2022 half year results conference call, which is also being webcast. The speaker on this call will be Jean-Francois Decaux, Co-Chief Executive Officer; David Bourg, Chief Financial, IT and Administrative Officer and I. Remi Grisard, Head of Investor Relations is also attending today's conference call.



In the first half of this year, we have continued our rebound with metrics that are all improving significantly compared to the first half 2021 that were still very difficult due to COVID-19. Revenues grew by 36.3% and 31.7% organically year-on-year. We have again achieved a strong operating leverage, thanks to an ongoing tight management of cost that has allowed us to maintain