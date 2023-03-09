Full Year 2022 JCDecaux SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Jean-Charles Decaux - JCDecaux SE - Co-CEO & Chairman of Executive Board



Good afternoon, everyone, and good morning to those of you joining from the U.S. Welcome to our 2022 full year results conference call, which is also being webcast. Our speakers today are Jean-FranÃ§ois Decaux, Co-Chief Executive Officer, David Bourg, Chief Financial IT and Administrative Officer and myself.



Remi Grisard, Head of Investor Relations, is also attending today's conference call.



2022 was another year of rebound with significant year-on-year improvements in our metrics.



Revenue grew by 20.8%, plus 16.6% organically year-on-year. We achieved strong operating leverage through tight cost management containing the increase of our cost base at a much slower pace than our revenue growth. Our operating margin reached EUR 602.9 million, our EBIT