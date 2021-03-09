Q4 2020 JDE Peets NV Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Robin Jansen -



Thank you, Nazanine, and good morning, and welcome to the JD Peet's earnings call related to the financial performance of full year 2020. With me are Fabien Simon, CEO; and Scott Gray, CFO. In a moment, Fabien will take you through the operational and financial highlights related to our full year business performance. After that, Scott will tell you more about the financial performance in 2020 and the dividend proposal. Fabien will conclude today's presentation with an update on our medium- to long-term targets and the outlook for full year 2021. And after that, we will be happy to answer your questions.



But before we begin, I'd like to direct your attention to the