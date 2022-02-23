Full Year 2021 JDE Peets NV Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and thank you for joining JDE Peet's Full Year 2021 Earnings Call. My name is Naz and I'll be your operator for the call. (Operator Instructions) And the conference call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the call over to our first speaker, Robin Jansen, Director Investor Relations for JDE Peet's. Please go ahead.



Robin Jansen -



Thank you, Naz, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to JDE Peet's earnings call related to the financial performance of full year 2021. With me are Fabien Simon, CEO; and Scott Gray, CFO. In a moment, Fabien will take you through the operational and financial highlights related to our full year business performance.



After that, Scott will tell you more about the financial performance in 2021. Fabien will end today's presentation with our outlook for 2022 and some closing remarks. After that, we will be happy to answer your questions.



But before we begin, I'd like to direct your attention to the disclaimer regarding non-IFRS measures and forward-looking statements on