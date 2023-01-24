Preliminary Q4 2022 JDE Peets NV Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 24, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome to stage Robin Jansen.



Robin Jansen - JDE Peet's N.V.-Director of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, here in this lovely building, (inaudible) here in Amsterdam. Actually very close to our head office, which is, I would say, a couple of hundred meters away from here.



For those of you who don't know me, I'm Robin Jansen. I had Investor Relations function at JDE Peet's. And on behalf of the entire team, I have the pleasure in warmly welcoming you to JDE Peet's strategic update meeting. And I'll have to say I'm very glad that after such a long time, we can finally convene again together here in Amsterdam and don't have to sit behind the screen and interact on the beautiful things that the coffee category can actually bring to us and to you and the entire world.



At the event today, we will provide you with an update on our achievements. We will talk about the progress we've made against our strategic roadmap. We will have a snapshot at full year '22, and we'll take a peek