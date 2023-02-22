Full Year 2022 JDE Peets NV Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Robin Jansen - JDE Peet's N.V.-Director of IR



Thank you, George, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to JDE Peet's earnings call related to our financial performance full year 2022.



With me are Fabien Simon, CEO, and Scott Gray, CFO. In a moment, Fabien will take you through the operational and financial highlights related to our business performance in 2022. After that, Scott will tell you more about the financial performance in 2022 and the outlook we shared at our strategic update meeting at the end of January. After that, we will be happy to answer your questions.



