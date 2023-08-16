Aug 16, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Henry Jun Mao -



Thank you, operator. Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our second quarter 2023 results conference call. Joining us today are our Executive Director and CEO, Mr. Hu Wei, and CFO, Mr. Wu Hao.



Before we start, we would like to remind you that today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those mentioned in today's announcement and this discussion.



During today's call, management will also discuss certain non-IFRS financial measures for comparison purpose only.