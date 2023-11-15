Q3 2023 JD Logistics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to JD Logistics Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I will welcome Mr. Mao Jun, Head of Investment Relations. Please, go.



Henry Jun Mao -



Thank you, operator. Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. Joining us today are our Executive Director and CEO, Mr. Hu Wei; and CFO, Mr. Wu Hao.



Before we start, we would like to remind you that today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those mentioned in today's announcement and this discussion. The company does not undertake any obligation to update this forward-looking information except as required by law. During today's call, management will also discuss certain non-IFRS financial measures for comparison purposes only. For definition of non-IFRS financial measures and the reconciliation of IFRS to non-IFRS financial results, please refer to the announcement