Q3 2021 Klabin SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



[Interpreted] Good day, everyone, and welcome to Klabin's conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and also broadcast simultaneously via webcast, which can be accessed through Klabin's Investor Relations website where the presentation is available.



Any forward-looking statements made during this conference call, in connection with Klabin's business outlook, projections, operating and financial goals and potential growth should be understood as merely forecast in relation to the future of Klabin. Such expectations are highly dependent on market conditions, on Brazil's overall economic performance and on industry and international market behavior, and therefore, subject to change.



Present with us today are Mr. Cristiano Teixeira, CEO; Marcos Ivo, CFO and Investor Relations Officer; and the company's officers. Initially, Mr. Teixeira and Mr. Ivo will comment on the company's performance during the third quarter of 2021. After that, all of the management of Klabin will be available to answer questions that you might have.



I now