Q1 2022 Klabin SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Klabin's conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded and broadcast simultaneously via webcast, and you may access it at Klabin's Investor Relations website where the presentation is also available.



Forward-looking statements that might be made during this call in relation to Klabin's business outlook, projections, operating and financial targets and potential growth should be understood as forecasts, which are based on the company's management's expectations in relation to the future of Klabin. Such expectations are highly dependent on market conditions, on Brazil's overall economic performance and on industry and international market behavior, and therefore, they are subject to change. Today with us, we have Mr. Cristiano Teixeira , CEO; Marcos Ivo, CFO and Investor Relations Officer; and the other officers of the company. Initially, Mr. Teixeira and Mr. Ivo will talk about the performance of the company in the third quarter of 2022. Afterwards, all the officers will be available to answer any questions that you might have