Q3 2022 Klabin SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Klabin's audio conference. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded and broadcast live via webcast, and you may access it at Klabin's IR website, where you will also find the presentation for download.



Forward-looking statements that might be made during this call in relation to Klabin's business outlooks, projections, operating and financial targets regarding to potential growth should be understood as forecast based on the company's expectations in relation to Klabin's future. Such expectations are highly dependent on market conditions and the overall economic performance of the country, the industry and on international market. Therefore they are subject to change.



With us today, Mr. Cristiano Teixeira, CEO; Mr. Marcos Ivo, CFO and IR Officer and officers of the company. Mr. Teixeira and Mr. Ivo will comment on the company's performance in the third quarter of 2022. And after that the officers will be available to answer any questions you might have.



Now I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Cristiano Teixeira.