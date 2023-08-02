Q2 2023 Klabin SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Klabin's conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and also being transmitted simultaneously via webcast which can be accessed through Klabin's Investor Relations website where the presentation is available.



Any statements eventually made during this conference call in-connection with Klabin's business outlook, projections, operating and financial targets and potential growth should be understood as merely forecasts based on the company's management expectations in relation to the future of Klabin. Such expectations are highly dependent on market conditions, on Brazil's overall economic performance and on industry and international market behavior, and therefore are subject to change.



Present with us today Mr. Cristiano Teixeira, CEO, Marcos Ivo, CFO and IRO and the company's officers. Initially, Mr. Cristiano and Mr. Ivo will comment on the company's performance during the second quarter of 2023. After that, the officers will be available to answer any questions that you may wish to formulate.



