Klabin SA Day Transcript

Nov 30, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Cristiano Cardoso Teixeira - Klabin S.A. - CEO, General Director & Member of Executive Board



Thank you for coming. The idea here is to have a very nice and easy going conversation with you. So we can talk about the next few years of the company. In the last few years, we have just a few numbers to share with you. I would like to thank you for joining us in-person and for joining us online as well.



I would like to start, and this is a slide that we call the Klabin Aspiration. And I will try to put things into perspective and put it into a context to explain how do we come up with the Klabin aspiration. I started in this position in April of 2017. And back then, we just get a message to our controlling shareholders through our Klabin Board. We had the youngest President of the Board or Chairman of the Board of the Klabin Board. Back then, in 2017, I asked our controlling shareholders about the purpose of that mandate and how we would design the company's growth cycle. So this statement was drafted in 2018, and it's still valid to this date.



And I would just like to stress the first