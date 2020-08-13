Q2 2020 KLDiscovery Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



(Operator Instructions)



Dawn M. Wilson - KLDiscovery Inc. - CFO



Thank you, operator. Welcome to KLDiscovery's Q2 2020 Conference Call.



Today's call contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements due to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are described in more detail in our earnings press release issued yesterday and filings with the SEC. KLDiscovery undertakes no obligation to amend, update or clarify these forward-looking statements made as of today.



During this call, we will also present non-GAAP financial measures, which were not prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure to the non-GAAP financial measures discussed on